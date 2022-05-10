See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Alissa Zingman, MD

Sports Preventive Medicine
13 years of experience
Dr. Alissa Zingman, MD is a Sports Preventive Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Sports Preventive Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland Baltimore MD.

Dr. Zingman works at Robert C Byrd Clinic in Silver Spring, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    P.R.I.S.M. Spine and Joint
    1010 Wayne Ave Ste 410, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 600-0177
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Mast Cell Diseases
Orthopedic Sports Injuries
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Mast Cell Diseases
Orthopedic Sports Injuries

May 10, 2022
This practice is 100% worth the wait list for people dealing with chronic connective tissue problems. The whole team is amazing, and they all care deeply about what they do. I've only been going for a couple weeks, but I've already seen a huge difference in pain levels and am learning new ways to improve my relationship with my body. The cherry on top is how lovely, warm, and funny everyone working at the practice is. I'm so grateful for all their help!
Emily Glassford — May 10, 2022
  • Sports Preventive Medicine
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1215248448
  • Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School Of Public Health
  • Rush University Med Center Cook Co Hospital
  • University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
  • Columbia University / Columbia College
  • General Preventive Medicine and Occupational Medicine
Dr. Zingman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zingman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zingman works at Robert C Byrd Clinic in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Zingman’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zingman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zingman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zingman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zingman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

