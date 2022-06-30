Overview

Dr. Alissa Zenack, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Zenack works at Top Notch Pediatrics, LLC, Hackensck, NJ in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.