Dr. Alissa Werzen, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Dr. Alissa Werzen, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Werzen works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease
    354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Pain
HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Pain

HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Alissa Werzen, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • 1750775839
Education & Certifications

  • University of Maryland Medical Center
  • University of Maryland Medical Center
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alissa Werzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Werzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Werzen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werzen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.