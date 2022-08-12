See All Plastic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shulman works at Sovereign Plastic Surgery Pllc in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sovereign Plastic Surgery Pllc
    1950 Arlington St Ste 112, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-5476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shulman?

    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr. Shulman performed my bilateral breast reduction and I am beyond pleased with the results. From my initial consultation to post op follow ups, I was continually pleased with the quality of care I received. Since she runs her own small practice, dealing with the office was never a headache. Dr. Shulman is honest, attentive, down to earth, and well knowledgable about everything a surgeon should be. I believe her work as an artist helps ensure beautiful results as well. She listened to my concerns and I felt she was immensely trustworthy in her opinions and guidance. My one downside is that she doesn't accept insurance, but it was explained that my procedure wouldn't be covered anyway. However, I appreciated that a quote for my procedure was provided after my initial consultation so I wasn't left wondering about what the cost would look like. Plastic surgery is a daunting experience to go through, but I felt I was (literally) in very good hands with Dr. Shulman and her team.
    — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shulman to family and friends

    Dr. Shulman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shulman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD.

    About Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972690329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hermann Hospital, Burn Unit
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Of Ohio, Division of Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shulman works at Sovereign Plastic Surgery Pllc in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shulman’s profile.

    Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.