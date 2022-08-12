Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shulman works at
Locations
-
1
Sovereign Plastic Surgery Pllc1950 Arlington St Ste 112, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-5476
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shulman?
Dr. Shulman performed my bilateral breast reduction and I am beyond pleased with the results. From my initial consultation to post op follow ups, I was continually pleased with the quality of care I received. Since she runs her own small practice, dealing with the office was never a headache. Dr. Shulman is honest, attentive, down to earth, and well knowledgable about everything a surgeon should be. I believe her work as an artist helps ensure beautiful results as well. She listened to my concerns and I felt she was immensely trustworthy in her opinions and guidance. My one downside is that she doesn't accept insurance, but it was explained that my procedure wouldn't be covered anyway. However, I appreciated that a quote for my procedure was provided after my initial consultation so I wasn't left wondering about what the cost would look like. Plastic surgery is a daunting experience to go through, but I felt I was (literally) in very good hands with Dr. Shulman and her team.
About Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972690329
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Hospital, Burn Unit
- Med College Of Ohio, Division of Plastic Surgery
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shulman works at
Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.