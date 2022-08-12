Overview

Dr. Alissa Shulman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shulman works at Sovereign Plastic Surgery Pllc in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.