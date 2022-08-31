See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Traverse City, MI
Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.

Dr. O'Hagan works at Grand Traverse Women's Clinic in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rueben Adegoke, MD
Dr. Rueben Adegoke, MD
10 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Traverse Women's Clinic
    1200 Sixth St Ste 400, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 392-0650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gestational Diabetes
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Hagan?

    Aug 31, 2022
    I'm new to the area and this was my first visit with Dr. O'Hagan for my yearly well-woman visit. Dr. O'Hagan was kind, compassionate, and most of all took the time to listen to me and wasn't in a rush to move on to her next patient. She also explained things in a manner I could understand. I highly recommend Dr. O'Hagan and her wonderful staff at the Grand Traverse Women's Clinic.
    LakeGirl64 — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Hagan to family and friends

    Dr. O'Hagan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Hagan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD.

    About Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376874040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kalamazoo College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Hagan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Hagan works at Grand Traverse Women's Clinic in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. O'Hagan’s profile.

    Dr. O'Hagan has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Hagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Hagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Hagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.