Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Dr. O'Hagan works at
Locations
Grand Traverse Women's Clinic1200 Sixth St Ste 400, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm new to the area and this was my first visit with Dr. O'Hagan for my yearly well-woman visit. Dr. O'Hagan was kind, compassionate, and most of all took the time to listen to me and wasn't in a rush to move on to her next patient. She also explained things in a manner I could understand. I highly recommend Dr. O'Hagan and her wonderful staff at the Grand Traverse Women's Clinic.
About Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376874040
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Kalamazoo College
Frequently Asked Questions
