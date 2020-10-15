Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuizinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, MA.
Dr. Kuizinas works at
Locations
Concord Sleep Associates LLC54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 301, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-5282
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kuizinas treated a toe fungus and leg swelling. She was excellent and personable. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuizinas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuizinas accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuizinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuizinas works at
Dr. Kuizinas has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuizinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuizinas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuizinas.
