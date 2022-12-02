Overview

Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hudson works at MIDDLE TENNESSEE EYE ASSOCIATES in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Corneal Erosion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.