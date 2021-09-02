Dr. Alissa Duncan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alissa Duncan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alissa Duncan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Duncan works at
Locations
Columbia Orthopaedic Group1 S Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 443-2402
Foot Healers11449 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 989-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alissa Duncan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1164760997
