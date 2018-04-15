Overview

Dr. Alissa Conklin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Benton Harbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Conklin works at Intercare Community Health Network in Benton Harbor, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.