Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO
Overview
Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Vein Specialist Centers10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill. I saw her due to hair loss. She explained both surgical options and medical options. She did not try to push any unnecessary surgical procedures. She thoroughly explained the pros and cons of each treatment approach. She had a great bedside manner and was very polite. I would highly recommend her to anyone suffering from hair loss.
About Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1649438540
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brotman-O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotman-O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.