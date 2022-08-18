See All Vascular Surgeons in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (33)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Brotman-O'Neill works at Princeton Vascular Center in Princeton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Specialist Centers
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Aug 18, 2022
I had a great experience with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill. I saw her due to hair loss. She explained both surgical options and medical options. She did not try to push any unnecessary surgical procedures. She thoroughly explained the pros and cons of each treatment approach. She had a great bedside manner and was very polite. I would highly recommend her to anyone suffering from hair loss.
Aug 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO
About Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO

  • Vascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649438540
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Internship
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brotman-O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brotman-O'Neill works at Princeton Vascular Center in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Brotman-O'Neill’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotman-O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

