Dermatology
4.5 (19)
Dr. Alison Young, MD is a dermatologist in Seattle, WA. Dr. Young completed a residency at The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. She currently practices at Young Dermatology, PLLC and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Young is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Young Dermatology, PLLC
    805 Madison St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 456-4464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Choice Health
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • ODS Health Plan
  • Premera Blue Cross
  • Providence Health Plans
  • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Alison Young, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English, Mandarin
  • Female
  • 1891734893
Education & Certifications

  • Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions
  • Department Of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center
  • Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny
  • Rutgers University
  • Dermatology
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
