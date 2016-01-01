Dr. Alison Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Young, MD is a dermatologist in Seattle, WA. Dr. Young completed a residency at The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. She currently practices at Young Dermatology, PLLC and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Young is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Young Dermatology, PLLC805 Madison St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 456-4464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Alison Young, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Mandarin
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions
- Department Of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center
- Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny
- Rutgers University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Patient Satisfaction
