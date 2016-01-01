Dr. Alison Smock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Smock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Smock, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alison Smock, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144541129
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.