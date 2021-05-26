Overview

Dr. Alison Whitman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Whitman works at Holston Medical Group in Abingdon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.