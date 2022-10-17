Dr. Alison Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Watson, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson Coll Med and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Lankenau Hospital100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 54, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-1970
-
2
Dept of Ophthalmology840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone and everything from my first to my last meeting was wonderful. I saw Dr. Watson for Ptosis of the upper eyelids and am very happy with the results that I received. The office staff and the professionals at the Wills Eye Surgery Center were all great.
About Dr. Alison Watson, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063755361
Education & Certifications
- Toc Eye and Face
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Lankenau Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson Coll Med
- Lafayette College
- Ophthalmology
