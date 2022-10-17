See All Ophthalmologists in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Alison Watson, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alison Watson, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson Coll Med and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Watson works at ANNESLEY, FLANAGAN, STEFANYSZYN, PENNE & ASSOCIATES in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lankenau Hospital
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 54, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 649-1970
  2. 2
    Dept of Ophthalmology
    840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Eyelid Surgery
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Ectropion of Eyelid
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Conjunctivoplasty
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enucleation of Eye
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Surgery
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Kathleen Flannery — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. Alison Watson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063755361
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Toc Eye and Face
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Internship
    • Lankenau Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Lafayette College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
