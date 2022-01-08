Dr. Alison Toth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Toth, MD
Dr. Alison Toth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dumc Duke Center for Living-wallace Cl3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 668-5416
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Would recommend Dr. Tooth without reservation! She correctly revised another physician’s unsuccessful shoulder surgery for me. Stellar results! This was done with empathy, patience, and understanding. She also made sure I had access to exceptional physical therapy.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Toth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toth has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.
