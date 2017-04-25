Dr. Alison Tendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Tendler, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Tendler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota.
Locations
Vance Thompson Vision Clinic Prof LLC3101 W 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 361-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy and well-pleased with the excellent job Dr. Tendler did on repairing my drooping eyelids. She is very caring and concerned about her patients. I enjoyed meeting her and am very happy with the work she did for me. Being able to see with wide open eyes, and no eyelashes blocking my vision is great. I didn't realize what a difference the surgery would make.
About Dr. Alison Tendler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tendler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tendler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tendler has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tendler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tendler.
