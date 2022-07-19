Dr. Alison Stout, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Stout, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Stout, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Stout works at
Locations
Evergreenhealth Sport & Spine Care12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-1220Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
interactive. seriously concerned about patient and care and solutions
About Dr. Alison Stout, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942253000
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Spine & Sports Physicians
- University Of Washington, Dept Of Internal Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / Sinai Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stout accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stout.
