Dr. Alison Spann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Spann, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Spann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Spann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Urology255 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 683-0411Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Louisiana Dermatology Skin Cancer Center A Medical Corporation201 MCMILLAN RD, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 807-0994
-
3
Regional Urology2539 Viking Dr Ste 105, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 741-6077
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spann?
About Dr. Alison Spann, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1184867533
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spann works at
Dr. Spann has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.