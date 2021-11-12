Overview

Dr. Alison Sollee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Sollee works at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Dover, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.