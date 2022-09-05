Dr. Alison Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Smith, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Clemson Eye, Pelham360 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 268-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clemson Eye, Halton1 Halton Green Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 268-1000Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Allison Smith is very professional and skilled in helping me recover from my right eye condition that i had after a nights sleep May 3 2019. My sight was very distorted and i had my right side of my face hurtful as was my forehead. Dr Smith encouraged me to trust in her care and indeed i fully appreciated her medical attention. My recover as she stated would be a natural self correction and the full recovery of my right took 18 months with each month showing positive results. Thanks Dr Allison Smith
About Dr. Alison Smith, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962619304
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cole Eye Instititue
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- The Colorado College Colorado Springs
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.