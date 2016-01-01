Dr. Alison Slack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Slack, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Slack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Slack works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
-
2
Washington Township Mdcl Fdn2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slack?
About Dr. Alison Slack, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194787713
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slack works at
Dr. Slack has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Slack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.