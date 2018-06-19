Overview

Dr. Alison Sawyer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital A Division Of Taos Health Systems and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.