Dr. Alison Roxby, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Roxby, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Roxby works at
Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline, 325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104
Virology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt, 4255 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alison Roxby, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1700981974
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Internal Medicine
