Dr. Alison Rasper, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Alison Rasper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Rasper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Rasper works at
Locations
-
1
Uk Department of Pediatric Pulmonary740 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (231) 767-9830
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasper?
I am healthcare professional myself, went through Dr. Rasper's initial consult, had my vasectomy procedure on 12/15/17 and have been pleased with ease of whole process. The procedure was very straightforward, little waiting time for her to come in, she was attentive of any discomfort, efficient and quick. I would not hesitate recommending anyone to see her at the clinic.
About Dr. Alison Rasper, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922397033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Rasper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasper works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rasper can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.