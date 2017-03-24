Dr. Alison Putnam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Putnam, DO
Dr. Alison Putnam, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. Putnam works at
Providence Medical Group Clinic916 Pacific Ave Fl 2, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 261-4910
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my initial referral appointment today with Dr. Putnam for a review of my neck x-ray and treatment plan consultation. I was very impressed. She was upbeat and personable, while being very professional, knowledgeable and enthusiastic about my treatment. That was refreshing and put me at ease. She offered a lot of suggestions to help me address my neck pain, reviewed my images, drew diagrams, and answered all my questions thoughtfully and thoroughly.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1598924417
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
