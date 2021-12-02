Dr. Alison Petraske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petraske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Petraske, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Petraske, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ.
Dr. Petraske works at
Locations
-
1
Princeton ObGyn5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 500, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 936-0700Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 7:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petraske?
Dr Petraske is a fantastic provider. She is patient, kind, knowledgeable and understanding. She is supportive, never judges and advocated for her patients.
About Dr. Alison Petraske, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Dutch
- 1932127719
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petraske has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petraske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petraske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petraske works at
Dr. Petraske has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petraske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petraske speaks Dutch.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Petraske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petraske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petraske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petraske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.