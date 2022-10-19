See All General Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Alison Perrin, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alison Perrin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Perrin works at Surgical Services and Hernia Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Seattle Pacific Surgeonsnicole Whitebenjamin Lernerterence Quigley
    1560 N 115th St Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 363-2882
  2
    Surgical Services Ms B-250
    1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 364-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Perrin went above and beyond to treat my 80-year-old mom when multiple mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies showed inconclusive results. She opted for a lumpectomy followed by biopsy which did indeed reveal aggressive invasive ductal carcinoma when all the other tests had come back negative. It wasn't sitting right with her and she persisted to make sure if cancer was present - she wouldn't miss it. When she performed surgery, she did an excellent job. She takes the time to explain things in a thorough and understandable manner, she follows up, she cares and she is truly excellent at what she does. We are incredibly grateful to have her as part of my mom's care team.
    B. Kumma — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Alison Perrin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538128772
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
