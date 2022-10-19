Overview

Dr. Alison Perrin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Perrin works at Surgical Services and Hernia Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.