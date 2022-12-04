Dr. Alison Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Patterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Patterson, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Patterson works at
Locations
CU East Denver OBGYN4500 E 9th Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0602Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I went to Dr. Patterson after learning of our miscarriage with twins in November. Our first doctor/appointment left us with so many questions and very little compassion but Dr. Patterson was so kind, patient, and thorough that we felt much more peace about our situation when we left her office. Throughout the entire process she was compassionate, listened to us, and just provided overall incredible care. She is the definition of a doctor who is in the profession because she cares about her patients. So grateful for her and the rest of the team at Rose that we worked with.
About Dr. Alison Patterson, MD
- Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
