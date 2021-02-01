Dr. Alison Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Parker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN1124 Gallery Park Ln Fl 2, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-2134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker took the time to review my record before we had our appointment, much appreciated. I had an ultrasound with Becky prior to my appointment, she was kind and knowledgeable and went above and beyond to capture images of my baby. I hadn't seen due to low fluid levels. Jennie Russ helped me tremendously to join the practice, book appointments, send my records. Her knowledge, kindness and expertise made my transfer to a new doctor office seamless. I have never had such a positive experience with staff from a doctor's office as I had with Jennie. I cannot say enough about how responsive, thoughtful and just truly helpful Jennie has been. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Alison Parker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Mountain Area Health Education Center
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
