Dr. Alison Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Morgan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dorchester, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.
Locations
Caritas Carney Hospital2100 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-4000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Good Samaritan Medical Center235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 427-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen bad reviews about Dr. Morgan, However recently I visited her and everything went well. She asked many questions. She did not rush for anything. She listed very carefully. Very friendly nature. She scheduled appointment for follow-up appointment. They called twice to make and appointment for my next schedule. I am really happy with my experience with Dr. Morgan.
About Dr. Alison Morgan, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003875196
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
