Dr. Alison Moon, OD
Overview
Dr. Alison Moon, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine.
Dr. Moon works at
Locations
First Coast Dermatology Associates3200 3rd St S Ste 200, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 339-8671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of First Coast Dermatology for many years and Dr. Moon has always provided me with professional courtesy and explained in detail my various conditions. She has always tried to find the most cost effective solution to not only prescriptions but also alternatives to costly surgical procedures. I am glad that I have relied on her experience and expertise! C. Barnett Jacksonville Beach, Florida
About Dr. Alison Moon, OD
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
