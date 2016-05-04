Dr. Alison Milne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Milne, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Milne, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA.
Dr. Milne works at
Locations
-
1
Milne Podiatry1520 Huguenot Rd Ste 117, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 794-0027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milne?
Friendly and professional, not over booked.
About Dr. Alison Milne, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1295836328
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milne works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.