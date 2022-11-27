Dr. Alison Maresh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maresh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Maresh, MD
Dr. Alison Maresh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
My daughter needed surgery for her adenoids - the initial office visit went very smoothly. Nasal endoscopy was not stressful for my 6 year old who cried with every single covid test. Dr. Maresh explained everything to her, prepared for the procedure. I was scared my daughter would cry in the middle of the procedure and make the doctor stop - I didnt even need to hold her. The surgery itself went absolutely smoothly. My daughter was terrified. But from the minute we walked to the surgical suit till the end she was comforted and put at ease . Absolutely wonderful doctor .
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053557173
- Children S National Medical Center|Children's National Medical Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Maresh works at
