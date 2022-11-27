See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alison Maresh, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (138)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alison Maresh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Maresh works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adenoidectomy and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Surgery to Restore Hearing Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 27, 2022
    My daughter needed surgery for her adenoids - the initial office visit went very smoothly. Nasal endoscopy was not stressful for my 6 year old who cried with every single covid test. Dr. Maresh explained everything to her, prepared for the procedure. I was scared my daughter would cry in the middle of the procedure and make the doctor stop - I didnt even need to hold her. The surgery itself went absolutely smoothly. My daughter was terrified. But from the minute we walked to the surgical suit till the end she was comforted and put at ease . Absolutely wonderful doctor .
    Helen — Nov 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alison Maresh, MD
    About Dr. Alison Maresh, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053557173
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children S National Medical Center|Children's National Medical Center
    Residency
    • Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Maresh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maresh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maresh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maresh works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Maresh’s profile.

    Dr. Maresh has seen patients for Adenoidectomy and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Maresh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maresh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

