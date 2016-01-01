Dr. Alison Leston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Leston, MD
Dr. Alison Leston, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
UT Southwestern Neurology Clnc5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Alison Leston, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1366464943
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Leston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leston has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Leston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leston.
