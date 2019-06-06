See All Family Doctors in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Alison Lechner, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Alison Lechner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Lechner works at Shine Functional Health in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Whole Health Family Medicine and Weight Loss
    3233 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 345-2532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Ap
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Dr. Lechner is all and more stated in the previous reviews. I was her patient at her previous practice but had to, change doctors because I’m too old. Can’t find any one comparable. Miss her friendly and caring personality. Hope she decides to take Medicare at some point in the future.
    Palatine — Jun 06, 2019
    About Dr. Alison Lechner, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124000179
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    • DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
    • St. Ambrose University
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Lechner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lechner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lechner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lechner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lechner works at Shine Functional Health in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lechner’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

