Dr. Alison Laidley, MD

Breast Surgery
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alison Laidley, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Laidley works at Texas Breast Specialists in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical City Dallas
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C614, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7499
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reduction

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 24, 2021
    She is an amazing doctor. Takes the time to explain things and detail to you.
    About Dr. Alison Laidley, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578526786
    Education & Certifications

    • U Western Ontario
    • Holy Cross Hosp
    • University of Alberta Fac Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Laidley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laidley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laidley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laidley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laidley works at Texas Breast Specialists in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Laidley’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Laidley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laidley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laidley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laidley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

