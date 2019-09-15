Overview

Dr. Alison Kole, MD is a Pulmonologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Kole works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.