Dr. Alison Klenk, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
University Dermatology Inc11590 N Meridian St Ste 450, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 944-7744
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-7744Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Perfection plus compassion equals a great doctor. Everything she has done to me has healed beautifully! Skin cancer is a constant watch for me so I do go in for an annual appointment. The staff is always so kind.
About Dr. Alison Klenk, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Dr. Klenk has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klenk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
