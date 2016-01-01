Dr. Alison Kartush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kartush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Kartush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Kartush, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Kartush works at
Locations
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-1111
Circle C5701 W Slaughter Ln Bldg C, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 901-4006Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alison Kartush, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kartush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kartush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kartush works at
Dr. Kartush has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kartush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kartush has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kartush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kartush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kartush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.