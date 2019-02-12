Dr. Alison Hanowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Hanowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Hanowell, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Locations
Hanowell Spine Clinic LLC4142 Mill St Ne, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 787-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanowell?
Dr. Hanowell was the only one to figure out how to treat my mom's back pain. I do not understand why she suddenly closed office and disappeared. Anybody know where she is? You write me at Dooma99 at hot mail dot com
About Dr. Alison Hanowell, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1780861260
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
