Dr. Alison Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Fischer, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
Southside Dermatology720 W 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 760-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Southside Dermatology5801 E 41st St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 760-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A patient, kind, and caring doctor - the best dermatologist and office in Tulsa!
About Dr. Alison Fischer, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1225266307
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University Of Oklahoma-Tulsa Med Coll
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
