Overview

Dr. Alison Dick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.



Dr. Dick works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.