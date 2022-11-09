Dr. Alison Dewaters Labianca, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewaters Labianca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Dewaters Labianca, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alison Dewaters Labianca, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 312 Applegarth Rd Ste 1, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 720-2555
- 2 301 Professional View Dr Ste 101, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 720-2555
-
3
Inpatient Pediatric Associates901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-3909
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dewaters was knowledgeable about my condition and gave me options. Answered all my questions. I was very happy With the care I received.
About Dr. Alison Dewaters Labianca, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1760535462
Frequently Asked Questions
