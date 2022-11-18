Dr. Alison Clarke-Desouza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke-Desouza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Clarke-Desouza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Carol Mckenzie MD3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 205, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-9777
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr D'Souza delivered my baby boy and I have been going to her for years, she's knowledgeable and great bedside manner.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1780608232
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- University of Florida
- St Augustine's College Raleigh, Nc
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Clarke-Desouza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke-Desouza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke-Desouza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke-Desouza has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke-Desouza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke-Desouza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke-Desouza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke-Desouza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke-Desouza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.