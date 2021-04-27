Dr. Caruana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alison Caruana, DO
Overview
Dr. Alison Caruana, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY.
Dr. Caruana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Medicine101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-2599
-
2
North Shore Radiation Oncology181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caruana?
I feel very confident in her treatment to me, she seems to have all the latest treatments that are taught TODAY extremely sincere, I would definitely recommend her .
About Dr. Alison Caruana, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1003295163
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruana works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.