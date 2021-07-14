See All Ophthalmologists in Nashua, NH
Dr. Alison Callahan, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alison Callahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Callahan works at Nashua Eye Associates in Nashua, NH with other offices in Lawrence, MA, Wellesley Hills, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashua Eye Associates PA
    5 Coliseum Ave, Nashua, NH 03063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 882-9800
  2. 2
    Home Health of Haverhill
    360 Merrimack St Ste 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 688-6182
  3. 3
    New England Eye Ctr
    1 Washington St Ste 212, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 237-6770
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-4600
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharoplasty
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Spasm
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Stye
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Keratitis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Tear Duct Disorders
Tear Duct Surgery
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Esotropia
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Mohs Surgery
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbit Evisceration
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 14, 2021
    I had an eyelid lift with Dr. Callahan in April. I found her to be very pleasant, as was her staff. I had an early morning appointment so little to no wait. The procedure went very well and I am 100% satisfied with the results. I would highly her for this procedure.
    Lorraine — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Alison Callahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992016059
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
