Dr. Alison Callahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Callahan works at Nashua Eye Associates in Nashua, NH with other offices in Lawrence, MA, Wellesley Hills, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.