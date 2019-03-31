See All Dermatologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Alison Black, MD

Dermatology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alison Black, MD is a Dermatologist in Irving, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Hosp

Dr. Black works at Las Colinas Dermatology in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Colinas Dermatology
    440 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 365, Irving, TX 75063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 432-0300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2019
    Dr. Black has taken care of my skin care needs since 2013. The excellent work she and her team have done for me include regular checkups, removing scar tissue and re-piercing my right ear, and IPL Laser Treatments to remove a red strip on my right cheek caused by an anesthesiologist ripping tape off my face after surgery. On February 12, Dr. Black took a biopsy from a place behind my right ear to send off for testing, which and came back benign.
    About Dr. Alison Black, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285653584
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Hosp
    Internship
    • U Tex SW Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black works at Las Colinas Dermatology in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

    Dr. Black has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shingles and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

