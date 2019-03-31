Dr. Alison Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Black, MD is a Dermatologist in Irving, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Hosp
Dr. Black works at
Locations
Las Colinas Dermatology440 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 365, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 432-0300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black has taken care of my skin care needs since 2013. The excellent work she and her team have done for me include regular checkups, removing scar tissue and re-piercing my right ear, and IPL Laser Treatments to remove a red strip on my right cheek caused by an anesthesiologist ripping tape off my face after surgery. On February 12, Dr. Black took a biopsy from a place behind my right ear to send off for testing, which and came back benign.
About Dr. Alison Black, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hosp
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shingles and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Black speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.