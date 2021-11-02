Dr. Alison Bays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Bays, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Bays, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Bays works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Clinic at Harborview333 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
-
2
Rheumatology GCA Fast Track Clinic - UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4253 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
3
Rheumatology GCA Fast Track Clinic at Harborview334 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bays?
Always knowledgeable, friendly, and thorough. She seeks to find answers and is adamant about finding solutions. Great care!
About Dr. Alison Bays, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1720303654
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bays has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bays using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bays works at
Dr. Bays has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.