Dr. Alison Barron, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alison Barron, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and Carrollton Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Barron works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center
    3410 Worth St Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-9797
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Carrollton
    4352 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-9797
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence

Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Staff is excellent
    Nellie Nolen — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Alison Barron, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790041085
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Southwestern University In Georgetown, Tx
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Barron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

