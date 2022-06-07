See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Alison Baker, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alison Baker, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alison Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Baker works at SWFL Children's Charities Eye Center of Golisano Children's Hospital in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Yeast Infections and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital
    650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Yeast Infections
Ovarian Cysts
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Yeast Infections
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?

Jun 07, 2022
Dr. Baker was outstanding and explained everything to me.
— Jun 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alison Baker, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alison Baker, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baker to family and friends

Dr. Baker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Baker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alison Baker, MD.

About Dr. Alison Baker, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1467615757
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mercy Hosp Med Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • Mercy Hosp Med Ctr|Mercy Hospital St Louis
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Cape Coral Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alison Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baker works at SWFL Children's Charities Eye Center of Golisano Children's Hospital in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

Dr. Baker has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Yeast Infections and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.